Strong currents posed the biggest challenge to rescue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reflecting on the rescue operations, which they had undertaken successfully in the flood-ravaged areas of the district during the recent deluge, indeed sends a chill down the spine of the fishefolk now. However, when the calling came they did not think twice before plunging into the swirling waters to rescue the marooned to safety.



“We were involved in rescue operations in Kottappuram and Chendamangalam in North Paravur which were the worst-hit in the district. After reaching there by August 16 we continued our operation for two days,” said William Roy, owner of ‘Japamala’ fishing boat.

Roy said the strong undercurrents posed the biggest challenge. “Apart from the sea, strong undercurrents affected the movement of the boat. In Kottapuram the water level was quite high. It exceeded even the worst nightmare,” he said. P N Mathai, a member of ‘Japamala’s crew, said they undertook the rescue mission without a second thought on hearing the plight of those crying out for help. “The Fisheries Department had informed us and we set off for those places immediately. Apart from rescuing the marooned, we ferried relief materials and food items,” he said.

The seven-member crew of ‘Japamala’ said they had rescued about 300 persons. “We were not in a situation to take any more persons on board since it was a tough call,” said William Roy. “We didn’t even have food. Nonetheless, we plunged headlong into the rescue operations as it was the need of the hour,” said Unni, another fisherman.

William Roy said their task mainly involved rescuing people perched on rooftops. “We didn’t expect any kind of rewards and even decided not to take part in the reception here on Sunday. However, we should appreciate the government’s acknowledgment of our efforts,” he said. Around 200 fishermen from the district had voluntarily participated in the rescue operation in North Paravur and Aluva.