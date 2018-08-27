Home Cities Kochi

Strong currents posed the biggest challenge to rescue

Around 200 fishermen from the district had voluntarily participated in the rescue operation in North Paravur and Aluva.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reflecting on the rescue operations, which they had undertaken successfully in the flood-ravaged areas of the district during the recent deluge, indeed sends a chill down the spine of the fishefolk now. However, when the calling came they did not think twice before plunging into the swirling waters to rescue the marooned to safety.

“We were involved in rescue operations in Kottappuram and Chendamangalam in North Paravur which were the worst-hit in the district. After reaching there by August 16 we continued our operation for two days,” said William Roy, owner of ‘Japamala’ fishing boat.

Roy said the strong undercurrents posed the biggest challenge. “Apart from the sea, strong undercurrents affected the movement of the boat. In Kottapuram the water level was quite high. It exceeded even the worst nightmare,” he said. P N Mathai, a member of ‘Japamala’s crew, said they undertook the rescue mission without a second thought on hearing the plight of those crying out for help. “The Fisheries Department had informed us and we set off for those places immediately. Apart from rescuing the marooned, we ferried relief materials and food items,” he said.

The seven-member crew of ‘Japamala’ said they had rescued about 300 persons. “We were not in a situation to take any more persons on board since it was a tough call,” said William Roy.  “We didn’t even have food. Nonetheless, we plunged headlong into the rescue operations as it was the need of the hour,” said Unni, another fisherman.

William Roy said their task mainly involved rescuing people perched on rooftops. “We didn’t expect any kind of rewards and even decided not to take part in the reception here on Sunday. However, we should appreciate the government’s acknowledgment of our efforts,” he said. Around 200 fishermen from the district had voluntarily participated in the rescue operation in North Paravur and Aluva.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Fishermen Kerala floods Kerala Rains Kerala Rescue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6