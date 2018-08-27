Tearful Onam: A tribute to the saviours

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “The videos on floodwaters rising and victims being rescued triggered me. Right then, I began writing the song,” says Subal J Paul, a lawyer at the Kerala High Court. The song in question is ‘Erananinja Onam’, released in Youtube on August 24. Less than 48 hours the video has garnered a warm response from the viewers.

This impromptu song’s video opens up to visuals of waters relentlessly destructing the state, fishermen and the navy rescuing people and youngsters volunteering at relief camps, beautifully blended with the shrills of blackbirds and the sight of the Konnappoo(Golden Shower). Before one wonders how a catastrophe could be associated to a happy festival, Subal explains, “This Onam is an occasion of togetherness. When the unprecedented floods occurred, people kept aside their caste and creed and joined in the upliftment of those affected. This was the vision of Mahabali; that all of us live harmoniously. I feel that this distinct Onam has precisely achieved his vision.”

Subal’s video and concept provides food for thought. Dedicated to the state and volunteers who saved the flood victims, ‘Erananinja Onam’ envokes an old feeling, that one has forgotten over the years. Written, composed, and sung by Subal, the song aptly correlates Onam and the oneness ensued by the devastating floods.

“Erananinja Onam’ is Subal’s second outing. His first release, ‘Alapanam’ contained a social message with respect to alcoholism. Over the years, Subal has successfully managed to hold court with both, his profession, and his passion.

It is likely that Subal did not foresee the wonderful response from a spontaneous song, especially from the younger generation. “Society has been very accepting. Especially the youth. I’ve realised that good songs will always be appreciated, regardless of the generation,” Subal adds.