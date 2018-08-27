Home Cities Kochi

Tearful Onam: A tribute to the saviours

Lawyer Subal J Paul releases his second song, ‘Erananinja Onam’, which draws parallels between the spirit of togetherness shown by volunteers during the floods and the joyous festival.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: “The videos on floodwaters rising and victims being rescued triggered me. Right then, I began writing the song,” says Subal J Paul, a lawyer at the Kerala High Court. The song in question is ‘Erananinja Onam’, released in Youtube on August 24. Less than 48 hours  the video has garnered a warm response from the viewers.

This impromptu song’s video opens up to visuals of waters relentlessly destructing the state, fishermen and the navy rescuing people and youngsters volunteering at relief camps, beautifully blended with the shrills of blackbirds and the sight of the Konnappoo(Golden Shower). Before one wonders how a catastrophe could be associated to a happy festival, Subal explains, “This Onam is an occasion of togetherness. When the unprecedented floods occurred, people kept aside their caste and creed and joined in the upliftment of those affected. This was the vision of Mahabali; that all of us live harmoniously. I feel that this distinct Onam has precisely achieved his vision.”

Subal’s video and concept provides food for thought. Dedicated to the state and volunteers who saved the flood victims, ‘Erananinja Onam’ envokes an old feeling, that one has forgotten over the years. Written, composed, and sung by Subal, the song aptly correlates Onam and the oneness ensued by the devastating floods.

“Erananinja Onam’ is Subal’s second outing. His first release, ‘Alapanam’ contained a social message with respect to alcoholism. Over the years, Subal has successfully managed to hold court with both, his profession, and his passion.

It is likely that Subal did not foresee the wonderful response from a spontaneous song, especially from the younger generation. “Society has been very accepting. Especially the youth. I’ve realised that good songs will always be appreciated, regardless of the generation,” Subal adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam Erananinja Onam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6