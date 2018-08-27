Home Cities Kochi

Waste from houses, a menace in Aluva

The disposal of waste from flood-hit houses has landed authorities in trouble as waste flushed out from houses is piling up in the roads and open places.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sacks of wet grain from a ration shop being dumped on the street in Aluva | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The disposal of waste from flood-hit houses has landed authorities in trouble as waste flushed out from houses is piling up in the roads and open places. Aluva, Eloor and Kalamassery have been hit the most and the authorities have no clue about managing the situation.

Antony Kuriakose, of Thotakattukara, near Aluva, said the furniture and electronic equipment at his house are non-functional after the flood.

"My house is constructed in 2.5 cents land. Placing all these waste goods inside the compound is not possible. So we have shifted these damaged goods and furniture outside the gate hoping that the authorities will shift it from there. The municipality had promised to take all the waste. But the waste is still in front of the house," he said.

People fear the accumulation of the waste may lead to a disease outbreak. Lissy Abraham, the chairperson of Aluva Municipality, said they have asked four agencies to dispose of the waste. However, removing all the accumulated waste will be a time-consuming process. "We are getting almost a truckload of waste from one or two houses. For the past three days, waste disposal work is going on. The waste collected from the house is shifted to another place and from there it is segregated and taken to disposal plants," she said.

According to her, the drains are clogged and it can lead to a flood like situation after another rain. "As part of the pre-monsoon cleaning drive, all the drainages were cleaned at cost of `25 lakhs. However, all those drainages are now clogged in with waste and slush. We have to find a huge fund to clear the drainages. We will form an action plant for this purpose," she said.

Suchitwa Mission District coordinator Siju Thomas said the government has given strict direction to local self-governing bodies about waste disposal at flood-hit places. "We have asked local self-governing bodies to form an action plant to prevent people from dumping waste in drainage or other water bodies. The local self-governing bodies should collect household waste and entrust it to agencies to dispose of it," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rescue Kerala Floods Waste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6