Barren lands to be converted into organic farms

The plan is such that we will implement the project first at Athiyanoor, Kottukal and Venganoor grama panchayaths.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The five grama panchayaths that come under the Athiyanoor block panchayath is poised for a giant leap in agrarian activity as a project is on the anvil to identify the barren lands and take up rice and vegetable cultivation there. According to block panchayath president S Bindu, the project that aims to make the block panchayath self-sufficient in rice and vegetable production will be implemented in a phased manner.

“The plan is such that we will implement the project first at Athiyanoor, Kottukal and Venganoor grama panchayaths. The decision to implement the project at Kanjiramkulam and Karumkulam grama panchayaths will be taken at a later stage,” said Bindu.

When asked about if the devastation caused by floods will have any effect on the implementation of the said project, the president said that as the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) had already accorded their approval for the project it won’t be an issue. “Of the five grama panchayaths, it is only the Kanjiramkulam and Karumkulam that were affected by the incessant rain and related floods. A directive from the LSGD states priority should be given to relief projects thus we will hold a discussion with the concerned before implementing it,” adds Bindu.

At the same time, the president also adds that there is also a plan to make the block panchayath self-sufficient in milk production and for that, a separate project has been submitted to the LSGD.
“Setting a precedent, we have not only taken up organic vegetable cultivation at the block panchayath premises but have also roped in Kudumbasree Mission to take up rooftop farming at the canteens. Initiatives like bio-waste processing plant and vermicompost plant were also established at the block panchayath,” said A M Suseela, Block Development Officer.

