By the artists, for the people

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The state has been witnessing a lot of helping hands from all types of people after the devastating floods. Adding to this is the live painting programme by renowned artists which is being held at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery. The event is jointly organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and a collective of artists, ‘Kalakar Keralam’.

“Our state faced the worst disaster in a century and we are making a collective effort to rebuild people’s lives. The paintings are being sold at a nominal rate and the amount will go to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” said secretary of Kalakar Keralam, Hochmin. He mentioned that their aim is to sell 1,000 paintings and contribute an amount of Rs 12 lakh.

‘AD 2018 August’ is sealed on the back of all the paintings as a memory. Hochmin said that these paintings will remain as a document to be remembered in the coming years. “A painting that these artists make in one and one-and-a-half sq ft is sold for up to Rs 25,000-30,000 but they are now selling it for Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively,” he added.

Artist Sudheesh Pallissery said that he has been actively volunteering at all the relief activities in his hometown, at Wayanad, which was one of the worst-affected districts. “ I am working in Bengaluru but came to extend my support for this venture. Many of my friends have shown an interest in buying the paintings when I spoke about our effort,” he said. He noted that though there is no fixed subject, most of the artists’ work are related to flood operations. “The rescue efforts by fisherman, local people, the Navy as well as the government’s commitment have been shown on the canvases,” he added.

More than 100 artists are participating. “I try to make at least four paintings daily. Two of my paintings have already been purchased and now I am working on my next,” said artist Sunil Linusde, who has an experience of 25 years. He mentioned that that most of the artists have years of experience and their intention is to lend a helping hand for the relief fund. “The paintings follow a variety of patterns, from simple to abstract ones. The buyers are mostly friends and some of them have ordered in advance even before seeing the paintings,” he added.

Akademi chairman Neymom Pushparaj mentioned that they are organising similar shows in districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kannur, Kozhikode and Alappuzha. “We have directly invited the artists to conduct the live paintings but, in Kochi, when members of Kalakar Keralam approached us, we decided to join with them,” he said.

The event is on at Durbar Hall Art Gallery till Thursday.