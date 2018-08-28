Home Cities Kochi

Deluge takes a toll on tourist spots               

The heavy rain and the subsequent floods which ravaged the state, affecting the lives of lakhs of people, had a devastating impact on the tourist hotspots in the district. 

Published: 28th August 2018

By Toby Antony
KOCHI:The heavy rain and the subsequent floods which ravaged the state, affecting the lives of lakhs of people, had a devastating impact on the tourist hotspots in the district. The Tourism Department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) have started taking stock of the fallout of the natural calamity on the popular destinations.

According to S Vijayakumar, secretary, DTPC Ernakulam, it has incurred a loss of more than `1 crore after the floods ravaged several tourist spots in the district.“Ezhattumugham Prakriti Gramam located on the banks of Chalakudy river is the worst hit. The flood also damaged several buildings constructed as part of the project,” he said.

The Muziris Resort at Kottayil Kovilakam near Chendamangalam, Paravoor, also bore the brunt of the floods. The waterfront building has suffered major damage. “We are accessing the damage caused by the calamity. It will take at least three months to complete the repair work. Minor work can be completed in a month. This apart, the park at Bhoothathankettu was also submerged. We maintain many parks which are located close to Periyar and Chalakudy rivers,” Vijayakumar said.

The Aluva Palace which is maintained by the Tourism Department also sustained damage after water from the adjacent Periyar entered the ground floor of the building. “The entire compound and the ground floor were filled with mud and the cleaning process is under way. The flood hit the palace at a time when the maintenance work was going on,” a Tourism Department officer said.

Muziris heritage sites safe

Though several heritage sites under the Muziris project were inundated due to the flood, the authorities claim the damage was minimal. The waterfront area at the Kottapuram historical site, Paliam Palace and Paliam Nalukettu were also submerged. “The heritage sites have not suffered any major damage. The ground floor of the Paliam Palace was under water. However, there is no damage to monuments there. Currently, the cleaning work is going on,” said P M Nowshad, managing director, Muziris Heritage Project.

