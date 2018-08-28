Home Cities Kochi

Driving students to become future entrepreneurs

Laghu Udhyog Bharathi (LUB), the only all-India organisation for entrepreneurs in the manufacturing and service sector of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Published: 28th August 2018 04:41 AM

A LUB Kollam session in progress

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Laghu dhyog UBharathi (LUB), the only all-India organisation for entrepreneurs in the manufacturing and service sector of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), has been moving forward with a vision of empowering entrepreneurship.

The organisation, comprising 5 million entrepreneurs, is at its 25th year of existence. LUB Kerala is one among the 23 state units run by LUB national executive member N K Vinod Kumar, state president B Radhakrishnan, and general secretary B Sudheer Kumar.

LUB Kollam established last year consists of more than 100 entrepreneurs and has a presence in all six taluks of Kollam district. Rajan Nair and Seetharaman are the patrons of LUB Kollam. The Kollam team is led by Dinesh Chandran.

Celebrating LUB India’s silver jubilee in 2019, LUB Kollam is initiating a new programme ‘Dynamic Tycoons’ Destination’ to drive students and youth to entrepreneurship. “It is all about how a business is set up and run successfully,” said Gokul Mohandas, one of the members.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can find their luck within the MSMEs run by 50 lakh members. LUB Kollam believes that it can find investors, markets, supplies and also services for a community for fresh entrepreneurs.

LUB Kollam is making a huge milestone in introducing skill development programmes thereby certifying people in the industry. It plans to introduce people to start a business on a small-scale level and teach them strategies in business and marketing their products. People already in business can improvise and understand new possibilities in their business. The main advantage of members is the national-level B2B connection.

Students from any field of study can join hands with LUB. It will help them take their ideas in entrepreneurship and expose them to industries.

Through these, students can learn to identify investment, produce, process and even to market their goods. For example, if an aspiring engineering student has an innovative idea and is taken to LUB, the trainers discuss with them the strengths and drawbacks and give them necessary training. They have already talked with some of the engineering colleges across the state and will soon be implemented.

