Families return home from Cochin Port relief camp

The 25 families accommodated at the relief camp in the Sir Robert Bristow Memorial School in Cochin Port were shifted to their houses on Monday. 

Published: 28th August 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The 25 families accommodated at the relief camp in the Sir Robert Bristow Memorial School in Cochin Port were shifted to their houses on Monday. At the farewell function, Cochin Port Trust chairman A V Ramana urged everyone to keep the positive spirit alive to achieve a speedy recovery from the damages caused by the deluge.

According to an official release, the inmates were given two month’s provisions along with kitchenware - including gas stove and accessories - and new clothes. The transportation of inmates back to their homes was arranged by CPT which also conducted a counselling session to enable them to cope up with psychological issues. CPT volunteers also helped in cleaning flood-hit homes in different parts of the district. The Port Trust had decided to contribute Rs 62 lakh - comprising Rs 31 lakh from the employees’ one-day salary and Rs 31 lakh from the CPT fund to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Two godowns were allotted for storage of relief materials and medicines free of charge. Six container loads of relief materials were contributed by five major ports (VOC Port Trust, Chennai Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Trust, New Mangalore Port Trust and Cochin Port Trust) under the Ministry of Shipping, Government of India.

TAGS
Cochin Port relief camp Relief camps Kerala floods Kerala Rains

