Kariyad Residents Association comes to the aid of flood-hit people

Lending their might in flood relief work, the Kariyad Residents Association has provided more than 1,500 families with kits containing essential supplies for the next few weeks.

Kariyad Residents Association members distributing relief materials to the flood-hit people in an interior region of Ernakulam district on Monday | Express

KOCHI:Lending their might in flood relief work, the Kariyad Residents Association has provided more than 1,500 families with kits containing essential supplies for the next few weeks. The family kits worth more than Rs 40 lakh, provided with the support of Anbodu Trivandrum, was distributed directly to families worst-hit by the deluge.

The Kariyad Residents Association consists of fewer than 100 families. Without considerations of caste, religion and political inclination, financially backward families were provided with relief kits. Each kit contains 32 items, including five kg rice, sugar, cereals, tea dust, mats, clothes, cleaning materials, sanitary napkins, soap, detergent and medicines. Worth Rs 2,600 each, a majority of the products in the kit are provided by Anbodu Trivandrum. Tiruchirappalli City Corporation also provided products worth Rs 10 lakh.

The kits are provided directly to houses through volunteers. The distribution started from the seventh ward of Nedumbassery panchayat. In the past five days, kits were distributed at Avanamkodu Harijan Colony, Neduvanoor, Thuruthissery, Mallussery and Kunnukara areas. As many as 486 kits were distributed. Besides, a medical team consisting of Dr Tinu and Dr Riya Shalu are accompanying the volunteers to various houses to provide free medical check-ups. The association also provided drinking water through tankers.

"More kits will be supplied to families in the coming days. The team led by various residents association members are distributing the kits. Before the distribution, our members travelled to various flood-hit areas and collected names of the financial backward families.

Based on the list, the relief kits are distributed. Several organisations in Kerala and outside are contacting the association to support the relief work," Kariyad Residents Association secretary Anoop J P said.

