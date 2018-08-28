NSS cadre of SH College take part in relief work

By Express News Service

KOCHI:More than 100 NSS volunteers of SH College Thevara have been working tirelessly in various flood-hit areas in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts since early this month.

They have been supported by Cochin Shipyard Limited, alumni associations and various charitable societies. The volunteers were also part of the team working with the district administration for relief activities. The relief activities, which started during the second week of August, continued right through the Onam holidays, and are still going on.

During the Onam holidays, the focus was on helping the victims in rehabilitation and resettlement. Massive cleaning works were also carried out at different parts of Aluva, North Aduvasserry, Manjali and Paravoor, and also at Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha district.