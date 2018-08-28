Parting pangs for inmates returning home from relief camp

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Their relief was palpable since they were returning home from the relief camp at the Maharaja’s College here, one of the several, opened in the devastating floods’ wake. Monday was the final day of an unforeseen chapter in the lives of the inmates brought together by a quirk of fate.But amid the joy of the imminent homecoming, the atmosphere was choked with emotion as over the last couple of days, the displaced flood-hit rode out their lives’ trying phase like the members of a family consoling one another and sharing their collective sense of loss.

“We thank the kind hearts at Maharajas for guarding our new life,” the inmates had scribbled on the green-coloured board in one of the classrooms.The Onam celebrations which were held amid the pall of gloom witnessed active participation from the camp’s inmates.To help them get over the tragedy, the students and volunteers had organised several programmes on the occasion.

“We were made to feel completely at home,” said Dona from Kadamakudy.Kadamakudy resident Vinod said though he wanted to pursue his pre-degree from Maharaja’s, he could not do it. For him, to be at the campus was a dream come true but only the situation had changed.