Police nab murder accused on the run

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The police have arrested a person who had been on the run after murdering a 55-year-old man in Angamaly on March 10. The arrested is Raju aka Rajan Nair, 58, hailing from Kasargod. Chalakkudy native Satyan, who was a cobbler, was found murdered near a juice shop along the national highway. His head was found crushed with a heavy stone.

According to the police, the accused had picked up a quarrel with Satyan a week before the incident over the place where the latter used to sleep at night. “Satyan had warned Raju not to sleep in that spot. He also asked Raju to pay him rent for sleeping there. Earlier, the accused used to collect money from the migrant labourers who sleep there,” said an officer.

The accused left the spot after committing the murder and stayed in various hide-outs in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The police identified the accused after conducting an inquiry based on those who used to sleep on the verandah of shops in Angamaly, Aluva, Perumbavoor and Chalakudy. About 600 persons were subjected to interrogation.