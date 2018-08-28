Home Cities Kochi

Police nab murder accused on the run

The police have arrested a person who had been on the run after murdering a 55-year-old man in Angamaly on March 10. The arrested is Raju aka Rajan Nair, 58, hailing from Kasargod. 

Published: 28th August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The police have arrested a person who had been on the run after murdering a 55-year-old man in Angamaly on March 10. The arrested is Raju aka Rajan Nair, 58, hailing from Kasargod. Chalakkudy native Satyan, who was a cobbler, was found murdered near a juice shop along the national highway. His head was found crushed with a heavy stone.

According to the police, the accused had picked up a quarrel with Satyan a week before the incident over the place where the latter used to sleep at night. “Satyan had warned Raju not to sleep in that spot. He also asked Raju to pay him rent for sleeping there. Earlier, the accused used to collect money from the migrant labourers who sleep there,” said an officer.

The accused left the spot after committing the murder and stayed in various hide-outs in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The police identified the accused after conducting an inquiry based on those who used to sleep on the verandah of shops in Angamaly, Aluva, Perumbavoor and Chalakudy. About 600 persons were subjected to interrogation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
murder accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love