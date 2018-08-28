Home Cities Kochi

Police personnel lend a helping hand

In a noble gesture, the Ernakulam Rural Police are lending a helping hand to the flood victims who are returning to their homes from the relief camps.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:48 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In a noble gesture, the Ernakulam Rural Police are lending a helping hand to the flood victims who are returning to their homes from the relief camps. According to the officers, as many as 2,500 police officers have been deployed for removing mud and waste from the flood-affected houses. The cops are working shoulder to shoulder with the public and charitable organisations.

The Ernakulam Rural District Police have already distributed relief kits to the flood-hit families. According to the officers, the kit comprised rice, grocery, dress materials and cleaning equipment. The police are focusing on the flood-ravaged areas of North Paravur, Aluva and Perumbavoor.

City Police conducts medical camp

Kochi: To ensure medical aid to flood victims, the Kochi City Police conducted a free medical camp in Cheranallur under the aegis of VPS Lakeshore Hospital and Micromax Mobile. As many as 250 persons were examined in the camp conducted by family medicine expert of Lakeshore Hospital Dr P Shobha at the Al-Farookhia Higher Secondary School on Monday. The camp will be held on Tuesday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Kesari A Balakrishna Pillai Library, Pooyappilli, North Paravur.

