Home Cities Kochi

Service before self! A silver lining in a bleak hour

Thrissur district panchayat member K R Sumesh is at the forefront of efforts to clean houses and help flood-hit victims.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged materials from houses thrown away as a result of the floods

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:Amid the trail of death and destruction caused by the state’s devastating floods, there has been a silver lining, though, with several persons from all walks of life immersing themselves fully in getting the affected rebuild their lives.  These, include those in fatigues, NGOs and volunteers, besides the people’s representatives.

The good samaritans provide continued assistance to the flood-hit to clean up their homes.  K R Sumesh, Thrissur district panchayat member, is one of them.When water flooded the houses and displaced people, he was at the vanguard of efforts to move them to the safety of relief camps. “There were 22 camps in Melloor panchayat. Of these, around six camps are still functioning,” said Sumesh who has been running three camps at Koratty.

According to Sumesh, the sight was a heart-wrenching one. “People had to leave behind everything. They came in the clothes they had been wearing at the time they were rescued. It was a mad rush to get these people settled in the camps and find essential items like food, water and clothes,” he said. To provide an endless supply of hot meals at these camps, Sumesh opened a community kitchen.

“Food was prepared and distributed to the various camps,” he said. “However, at present food is not what these people need. They need to  restore the homes to their pre-floods condition. But we don’t know when this will happen,” he said.Sumesh has been  actively involved in cleaning up around 42 houses in one of the four residential colonies in Chalakudy.

“There are four colonies in Chalakudy, with the break-up being 52, 42, 30 and 22 houses. We need a lot of volunteers and a large amount of cleaning supplies to make these houses habitable again,” he said. Even after cleaning the houses twice, they are far from being habitable, he added.According to Sumesh, nothing in these houses  is retrievable. “They will have to throw away all the vessels, furniture and gadgets. These people will have to start from the scratch. Cooking food using these vessels is a sure invite to diseases,” he said.He appealed to the  NGOs and individuals to adopt at least one area.

“People  should come forward to donate household items like vessels and basic furniture,” he said.
Taking note of his appeal on the Facebook, a well-wisher congregation of London-based Malayalis, has offered to donate 21 kits comprising steel vessels and other essential household items.Besides the household items, Sumesh and his team have taken up the initiative to provide books for the children of these colonies.

“We have provided over 2,200 books to PG, degree, Plus II and even the lower class students. Every colony has more than 60 children studying in various classes. These children need books,” he said.
Waste management is also posing a major problem. “At present, we are simply dumping the waste collected from the houses in one place. We have to come up with a solution to this. But we will be thinking about it later,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Kerala Rains Relief camps NGO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love