Two youths die in motorcycle mishap

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Two youths died after the motorcycles they were riding collided near Malippuram in the early hours of Monday. Two others sustained severe injuries in the mishap. Ajith Lal, 21, of Cheruvaypu, Kuzhippilly, and Akhil Sasi, 24, of Manjanakkadu have been identified as the deceased. According to the Njarakkal Police, the mishap occurred around 1.30 am near the Malippuram bridge.

“Akhil Sasi was on his way to a relative’s house in Vypeen. When he was near the bridge, the motorcycle ridden by Ajith Lal hit his two-wheeler. One of the two-wheelers fell into the stream due to the impact of the collision,” said an officer.

The police said a preliminary inquiry found overspeeding to be the reason behind the mishap. Jishad, 28, of Kadamakkudi, and Hareesh, 23, of Vypeen, have been admitted to hospital with injuries. The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Monday. The Njarakkal police have registered a case.