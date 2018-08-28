Vinayan honours rescue hero Jaisal

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Jaisal K P, the 32-year-old fisherman who turned himself into a 'human platform' while carrying out rescue work during the floods, was honoured by director Vinayan here on Monday.A Tanur resident, Jaisal lay hunched in the floodwater to help elderly women step into a rescue boat to win the hearts of millions. Vinayan presented him with a cheque for Rs 1 lakh as a token for his kindness.