A challenging task worth applauding

KOCHI:Forsaking their families, the officers were on a high alert day and night to tackle the grim situation that befell the state. Preparing the list of essentials to be supplied, ensuring the reach of the relief materials, coordinating the team and battling for survival: These are not easy tasks for the district administration headed by the District Collector. Especially when the Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of relief camps.

It was a challenging task for the district administration, says Mohammed Y Safirulla, District Collector. With the rain getting worse in the state, shutters of around 35 dams were opened within a week for the first time in the history. When the news broke that the Idamalayar and Idukki dams were opened the Ernakulam district administration was on high alert. The unexpected turn of events on August 14 stunned the district with the water level rising in Periyar river, but the administration tackled it effectively.

Battling for survival was the prime concern, rescue operations and supply of food was given prominence. “From August 14, with the water level rising in the river, the administration was on vigil. We gave prominence to rescue operations and supply of food in order to sustain lives in the next days. No one should lose their lives due to lack of food. Therefore, we also sought the help of choppers of the Air Force and Navy to conduct both the operations. Parallelly, services of boats were also sought,” he said.

The help of the youth and volunteers from several areas made them tackle the distress situation in the district. “Several people and volunteers have lent their support to people in distress,” he says. “Supply of food and rescue operations took a massive effort and helped save many lives. Communication through social media including Facebook and Whatsapp has also alerted the technical team to spot people in several regions,” he added.

Living the situation

The joint efforts of the entire force in the state have effectively tackled the grim situation. “We have spent sleepless nights here at the administration office and taluk offices in the district,” says the Collector. “The arrangement for food usually takes place during nights. Also, preparing the list of relief materials and other essentials was a huge task. The choppers and the trucks would be ready in the morning and by that time we had to arrange the list of essentials to be supplied to thousands of people. We could only sleep for an hour or two at night.” Muhammed Y Safirulla says, “My six-year-old daughter would always worry if she doesn’t see me. I used to go home just for a few hours early in the morning to get clothes for the next day. At the time, kids were usually asleep. For kids, it was very difficult to cope with the situation.”