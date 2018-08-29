Home Cities Kochi

A challenging task worth applauding

Spending sleepless nights, the district administration headed by the Collector coordinated the battle for survival and supply of essentials during the days of the deluge.

Published: 29th August 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:Forsaking their families, the officers were on a high alert day and night to tackle the grim situation that befell the state. Preparing the list of essentials to be supplied, ensuring the reach of the relief materials, coordinating the team and battling for survival: These are not easy tasks for the district administration headed by the District Collector. Especially when the Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of relief camps.

It was a challenging task for the district administration, says Mohammed Y Safirulla, District Collector. With the rain getting worse in the state, shutters of around 35 dams were opened within a week for the first time in the history. When the news broke that the Idamalayar and Idukki dams were opened the Ernakulam district administration was on high alert. The unexpected turn of events on August 14 stunned the district with the water level rising in Periyar river, but the administration tackled it effectively.

Battling for survival was the prime concern, rescue operations and supply of food was given prominence. “From August 14, with the water level rising in the river, the administration was on vigil. We gave prominence to rescue operations and supply of food in order to sustain lives in the next days. No one should lose their lives due to lack of food. Therefore, we also sought the help of choppers of the Air Force and Navy to conduct both the operations. Parallelly, services of boats were also sought,” he said.

The help of the youth and volunteers from several areas made them tackle the distress situation in the district. “Several people and volunteers have lent their support to people in distress,” he says. “Supply of food and rescue operations took a massive effort and helped save many lives. Communication through social media including Facebook and Whatsapp has also alerted the technical team to spot people in several regions,” he added.

Living the situation

The joint efforts of the entire force in the state have effectively tackled the grim situation. “We have spent sleepless nights here at the administration office and taluk offices in the district,” says the Collector. “The arrangement for food usually takes place during nights. Also, preparing the list of relief materials and other essentials was a huge task. The choppers and the trucks would be ready in the morning and by that time we had to arrange the list of essentials to be supplied to thousands of people. We could only sleep for an hour or two at night.” Muhammed Y Safirulla says, “My six-year-old daughter would always worry if she doesn’t see me. I used to go home just for a few hours early in the morning to get clothes for the next day. At the time, kids were usually asleep. For kids, it was very difficult to cope with the situation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Kerala Rains Relief materials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor