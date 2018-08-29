Home Cities Kochi

An initiative to lend a helping hand to flood victims

Published: 29th August 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Painting exhibition-cum-sale at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Even as fund-raising events, exhibitions and cultural programmes are being conducted across the district to gather money to support people who have been severely afflicted by the floods, a team of two artists from the city have stepped up to do their bit for the flood victims. Peaceamma Jose, artist and wife of District Collector U V Jose and Ratnavalli K P, a city-based teacher are conducting a week-long painting exhibition-cum-sale at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode.

Named ‘Life’, the exhibition features over a 50 paintings. From images of landscape and nature to life-like portraits, the paintings have been made using water and acrylic colours. Mural paintings have also been displayed for sale at the event. “We had been planning to conduct a painting exhibition for quite a long time. When the floods occurred, we decided that it was the right time to host the event , gather a fair amount and support the people in distress," said artist Ratnavalli who also conducts painting classes at the University of Calicut and at KIRTADS. The cost of the paintings ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs Two Lakhs. “Usually, only a handful of people turn up or buy paintings when such exhibitions are hosted in Kozhikode. But since we are conducting the event for a noble cause, we have had a very good sale even on the first day itself," she added.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the exhibition on Tuesday. District Collector U V Jose and several city-based artists were also present for the inaugural ceremony. The exhibition  is set to conclude on September 2.

