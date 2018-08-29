Home Cities Kochi

Duplicate ration cards to be issued from Sunday

From September 2, the Civil Supplies Department will start issuing duplicate ration cards to those who lost them in the floods.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:From September 2, the Civil Supplies Department will start issuing duplicate ration cards to those who lost them in the floods. The department is planning to complete the issuance of duplicate ration cards in Ernakulam district before September 10.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Civil Supplies Secretary Mini Antony here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by district and taluk rationing officers of Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.Facilities will be arranged to issue printed duplicate ration cards from all taluk supply offices with the help of C-DIT, IT Mission and NIC.

Only a special application form along with the self-attested affidavit is required to get the duplicate ration card. The application forms will be available at all district and taluk offices of the department. The form can also be downloaded from the Civil Supplies Department website.

As part of receiving applications, a help desk will be operational at all taluk offices. The laminated ration cards will be issued within three days after receiving the application forms. The duplicate ration card will have a separate seal, indicating that it is issued to the flood-affected people.

The meeting also evaluated the losses incurred by the ration shops after floodwaters damaged the foodgrain and cereals stocked in the shops. A directive has been issued to dispose of such grain with the help of the respective district administration. Damaged foodgrain should not be dumped in public places or water bodies. Similarly, the damaged food stocks at godowns and Civil Supplies depots should be disposed of immediately. Also, the stocks at the godowns should be renewed to prevent the shortage of grains.Steps will be initiated to normalise ration distribution system in the flood-affected districts.The department also issued directives to complete the distribution of 5 kg of rice to the public soon. Similarly, kits carrying food stocks will be distributed at flood-hit areas.

