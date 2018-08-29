Home Cities Kochi

Panel set up for delivery of relief materials

The district administration has formed a committee to ensure the speedy delivery of the flood relief items, which came from across the country, piled up at the South and North railway stations.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The district administration has formed a committee to ensure the speedy delivery of the flood relief items, which came from across the country, piled up at the South and North railway stations in Ernakulam. Sub Collector S Chandrasekhar will be the coordinator of the committee.

The charge of collecting the items piled up in the railway stations has been given to Vigilance Central Zone Deputy Collector Abraham Fitzgerald, Kannayannur tahasildar, and Deputy tahasildar Sreevardhanakumar. In order to collect the items from the railway marshalling yard, responsibility has been given to Kannayannur LR (Land Revenue) tahasildar P R Radhika, Kothamangalam LR tahasildar K S Pareeth, and deputy tahasildhar P C Raju.The collected items from the railway station will be stored in Supplyco godown,

