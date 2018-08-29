Taking art to the streets

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI:It is said that art is the best medium for man to express emotions. And, art that extends beyond fancy art galleries is in vogue now.Street art has become increasingly popular now and few artists have truly mastered this art form. Often, street art is loaded with social and political messages. City-based artist Jobin Prakash is one such artist whose work is simultaneously well-crafted and strongly conveys messages.

A graduate from Raja Ravi Verma College of Fine Arts, Mavelikkara, Jobin has been involved in art for the past two years. “ I was always interested in art since my childhood. I took up fine arts so that I could experiment more with art. After graduation, I’d decided to do something with it. This is how I started working on street art,” he says. Jobin’s art fuses street elements with vivid colours, thus lending his work a unique identity. His wall paintings consisting of caricatures and paintings with different themes are quite the rage among people. Regardless of the space provided, Jobin knows how to make it attractive. His work can be viewed in schools and cafes across the city.

Keen on experimentation, his themes vary accordingly. “I sketch illustrations and more realistic paintings on walls. Now I have started painting in shops and cafes as per the customer’s choice,” says the street artist.Each work is replete with unique messages and motifs. He says, “ The time taken to complete one work depends on the size of the wall. Realistic paintings take more time as the colours cannot be smudged.”

Jobin feels that the best way to reach out to people is through wall art. This artist has also ventured into logo designing. “My friends and myself have been doing wall art together as it takes more time to complete a big wall. I also plan to try new forms of art and be a full-time artist,” he says. Besides doing street art, he is an avid painter and makes sculptures.