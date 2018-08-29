The buzz returns to schools today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having put the floods behind, schools across the state will reopen on Wednesday. Most of the cleaning activities in relief camps in schools have ended and people in the camps have been shifted to community halls and other auditoriums in their respective villages.

There are some schools which may take a while to be cleaned fully, including the Government Lower Primary School (GLPS), Kedamangalam, GLPS, Nanthiattukunnam, GLPS, Ezhikkara, GLPS, Mulavoor, GHSS, Ezhikkara, and Little Flower LPS, Panayikulam.

The Education Department said all 1,008 schools under the general education stream in the Ernakulam district will be reopened if the cleaning activities are completed. Relief camps shifted The relief camps functioning in schools have been shifted to community halls and auditoriums. By Tuesday, the remaining relief camps in the Aluva and Paravoor regions have been shifted to other places.

“Relief camps have been shifted to auditoriums and community halls, including Kodiyan Hall, Chendamangalam and the Alangad community hall. There are 27 camps in Paravoor, with most of the people belonging to the Alangad region continuing to carry out the cleaning activities,” said Paravoor tahsildar M H Harish.Around 360 families, adding up to 1,426 people, are staying in different camps in Aluva.

“There are 21 families staying in Block Panchayat Hall, Kurumassery, and 82 families in Community Hall, Mallussery. All necessary facilities are arranged for the people staying back in relief camps. The residents of Parakkadavu are striving to finish cleaning activities as soon as possible,” said Aluva tahsildar Sandhya Devi.

Parents, students anxious

Kochi: Children and parents are anxious as schools open on Wednesday. Though the state government has rescheduled the exams, those students who have lost their study materials have no clue as to how to get back to normal.“All textbooks and study materials have been lost. The kids will have to start from the start. My boy is preparing for the SSLC exam, and he has no clue how to restart the studies,” said Rema, parent of Arun, studying at Sree Rama Varma High School, Kochi.But Arun is confident that with the collective effort of his friends and teachers, he will be able to prepare for the SSLC exam.

“We all have gone through a very grim situation, but we cannot let it affect the education of our children. They must be ready to face challenges in life, counseling classes will be given to those children who find it difficult to cope up with the fate that has befallen on their families,” said Leena Boban, a teacher at Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Eroor.With extra effort, the teachers and students will work together to overcome the situation. The portions will be completed with extra efforts, and special classes will be arranged for students facing the board exams, she added.