Visual media helps Excise Dept in tracking drug abuse

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The indiscriminate use of Schedule H drugs among youngsters has grown exponentially in recent times. In a bid to regulate the misuse of such drugs, the Excise Department has finally taken the help of the visual media. Joining hands with Kerala State Film Development Corporation, the department has come out with a 15-second video advising youngsters not to use Schedule H drugs, specifically psychiatric drugs, without any discretion.

“The visual media is one of the most powerful tools in fighting drug abuse. So we took that route and from the feedback we are getting, our move has yielded results,” said Excise Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ubaid.

Excise sources said some of the medical shop owners and pharmacists are equally to be blamed for this plight and some are not aware that utmost caution is required while selling Schedule H drugs.

“To purchase these drugs, one needs to get a prescription from a registered medical practitioner. But there are certain shops which sell them without prescriptions, and it ends up being used by young addicts,” Ubaid said.

The abuse of Schedule H drug has been on the rise in the city. The most recent case was the seizure of about 500 tablets Nitrazepam from Kazhakuttom two weeks back.Excise officers said they will seek the help of the Drugs Control Department to take action against erring medical shop owners who deliberately sell such medicines.“We want to ensure that the shops comply with the law. So, we are planning to launch a drive against those infringing the rule,” said an officer.

At the same time, the department will keep on using the visual media to sensitise the public about the issue.“Though the video is only 15 seconds long, it is successful in sending a message,” Ubaid added.

Most commonly used Schedule H drug varieties without documents

1. Spasmo Proxyvon also known as ‘button medicine’

2. Buprenorphine

3. Phenergan

4. Morphine

5. Nitrazepam

6. Lorazepam

7. Diclofenac

8. Promethazine syrup