Constables return relief materials

The women police constables of the station were in charge of separating the clothes that came as relief materials in a foreign container.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Recently, after a CCTV video of some women police constables of the Central Police Station taking clothes home from the relief package surfaced, the City Police Department was at the receiving end for the laxity of action.

Finally, putting an end to the fuss, the circle inspector has filed a report to the Commissioner explaining the situation. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Laljy K, the officers of the Central Police station said they took the clothes to distribute in their flood-affected neighbourhood. “Because the materials were taken without his or other senior officers’ permission, the CI has filed a report against the constables,” he said.



