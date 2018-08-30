Home Cities Kochi

Government departments join hands to rebuild flood-ravaged areas

Various government departments of the district will coordinate with each other and launch collective efforts to reconstruct the flood-affected areas in Ernakulam. 

KOCHI: Various government departments of the district will coordinate with each other and launch collective efforts to reconstruct the flood-affected areas in Ernakulam. An emergency control room will function at the Emergency Operations Centre set up at the District Collectorate.Each government department has deployed its employees to coordinate various rebuilding activities at various grama panchayats.

The Health Department has assigned health squads in each ward to create awareness among the public on the need to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases. Pamphlets will be distributed as part of the awareness campaign. The Health Department has also set up a 24x7 control room at Paravoor taluk, which is one of the worst-affected areas.

The district administration has distributed 50 motors and 22 jet pumps in each panchayat for cleaning activities. More than 2,000 gumboots and two lakh masks were also distributed. The district administration has also collected 24 tonnes of bleaching powder and distributed it in various panchayats. For drinking water supply, tanker lorries were used while for further cleaning, JCBs were also roped in.

In Ernakulam, a total 4,773 animals and 1,78,554 birds died in the floods. The carcasses of the animals were scientifically treated. Mobile veterinary services were launched at Aluva, Paravoor and Muvattupuzha. Under each rural DYSP, a police squad comprising of 2,200 policemen were deployed for cleaning activities.

Haritha Kerala Mission coordinated the volunteers who came forward to participate in the cleaning mission. The agency also co-ordinated with the 200 member-IT team from Napiunya. The Fire and Rescue personnel will also help the people in the panchayats in post-flood cleaning.

The KWA authority will coordinate with the residents to ensure drinking water supply. The KSRTC will also conduct special services to the flood-affected areas. The district administration has already appointed nodal officers for integrating the cleaning activities.

Hand-in-hand

The KWA authority will coordinate with the residents to ensure drinking water supply

The Health Department has assigned health squads in each ward to create awareness among the public on the need to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases.

