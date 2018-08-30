HC seeks view of state government on waste disposal

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a directive to take effective steps for infrastructure development for collection, storage, segregation and disposal of municipal solid waste.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Jackson Mathew of Kalamassery. According to the petitioner, careless disposal of solid waste is causing a threat to public health, stray dog menace, pollution and an increase in epidemic diseases. The consequences of improper management of waste are particularly grave in the wake of the unprecedented floods that have recently affected the state. The court issued a notice to the state government, Kerala State Pollution Control Board and Kochi Corporation.