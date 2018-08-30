Insurance claim fraud: One held

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The City police on Wednesday arrested an Andhra Pradesh native who allegedly sought bribe from a flood victim for settling an insurance claim. Gaddam Maheswar Rao, 52, from Rajahmundry district, employed as a surveyor with an insurance firm, was held for allegedly demanding a bribe from Shihab of Mala, officers said.

Shihab, owner of a tyre shop near Kodungallur, suffered losses to the tune of Rs 38 lakh in the floods. He had taken a Rs 60 lakh insurance cover from a private insurer. The accused offered to pass Rs 25 lakh in return for 40 per cent of the sum.Rao was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.