Kerala High Court issues notice to Centre and state governments

Santhosh Mathew, counsel for the petitioner pointed out the Central Government issued a notification, exempting all goods intended for the relief and rehabilitation.

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre and state Governments on a petition seeking a directive to appoint a competent authority in each district to certify the relief agencies who are entitled to get Customs duty and integrated tax exemption to all goods imported for donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in the state.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Anil Sebastian Pulickel, Palarivattom. He also sought a directive to the authorities to clear the goods that have been sent from all over the world to Kerala for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in a time-bound manner. Santhosh Mathew, counsel for the petitioner pointed out the Central Government issued a notification, exempting all goods intended for the relief and rehabilitation. Unless and until a list of agencies entitled to get the benefit of Customs duty and integrated tax exemption based on the notification was published by the state and Centre Governments on their official website, the very purpose the notification would be defeated and the materials donated from world over, both perishable and non-perishable, would be kept idle at the warehouses of the Customs Department.

It was not practically possible for the District Collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode to approve a particular relief agency situated in any other district without conducting an inquiry. Hence, the entire process is being delayed, the petitioner submitted.

