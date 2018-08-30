Home Cities Kochi

Nirmala alumni association extends a helping hand

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Thirty flood-hit families in Muvattupuzha found their saviours in the alumni of Nirmala Higher Secondary School. For, members of the Nirmala Alumni Association 88 (NAAM88), which comprises students of the school's 1988 batch, is helping thirty of the school's students and their families, who were affected by the floods, rebuild their lives. NAAM88 members visited the houses at Muvattupuzha taluk, evaluated the situation there and provided necessary help.   

Various items, from study tables, chairs, gas stove and bed to mixer, iron box, fans and LED bulbs were supplied to the houses. The houses of the five students were also re-painted.“We aim to ensure better living standards for the students who are recovering from the disaster and motivate and comfort them. We only supplied the relief in houses which had students.

We also wanted to give a message to the students that they are not alone. We want other alumni associations to come forward for such activities,” said O V Aneesh, president, NAAM88.  Incidentally, this year is NAAM88's 30th anniversary. They have also launched a website for the NAAM88 Foundation Trust which was inaugurated by Crime Branch SP Sabu Mathew.

