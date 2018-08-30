Home Cities Kochi

Vehicle owners in a limbo over insurance claims

Most of the vehicles inundated in the floods are in the service centres now. However, turning on engines pre-service has caused people from claiming the losses from the insurance companies. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Most of the vehicles inundated in the floods are in the service centres now. However, turning on engines pre-service has caused people from claiming the losses from the insurance companies.

According to insurance companies, the vehicle owners were advised in the early stage itself to not switch on their vehicles, once submerged in water. “When water enters the vehicles, it is best to leave it switched off and let it be,” said Francis, an insurance officer in Kochi. “Any attempt to switch on the vehicle will cause the water to enter the engine furthering the damage. And the insurance company doesn’t cover of this.” Surveyors say that even though people have been advised against switching on their submerged vehicles, they still turn them on once the water level recedes. “Many requests for insurance claim have been turned down this way,” says Santhosh P A, a senior surveyor in the district.

Another issue is that many vehicle owners who don’t have a full-cover policy approach insurance companies asking if they can request for insurance claims. “These vehicles are insured with the mandatory liability or third-party policy which does not cover any damages to the vehicle,” said Francis.

