Wet gadgets are a major fire hazard

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A major tragedy was averted at Muttinakam after the residents rushed to douse a fire that started in a house on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 10 am.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department officers, the fridge in the house belonging to Roy Antony caught fire. “The fire was noticed by the worker who had been employed to clean the house. At the time of the incident Roy, his sister and mother had been out. The quick-thinking worker immediately pulled out the plug and sought the help of the neighbours. By the time we arrived the fire had been put out,” said the officer.

According to Roy, they had cleaned the fridge and plugged it in on Tuesday night. “We had cleaned the inside of the fridge and placed it out in the sun to dry out. But we didn’t clean the wiring and other electrical parts of the fridge. This must have led to the short-circuit,” said Roy.

After being notified by the residents about the fire, cops from Varapuzha Police Station and the Fire officers rushed to the scene. “The fridge has got completely gutted. The walls inside are coated with black ash and the plaster from the kitchen ceiling has broken off. We have incurred a loss of Rs two lakh,” said Roy.

Following the incident, the Fire and Rescue Services Department issued a strict directive that all electronic gadgets and gas stoves are to be used only after being thoroughly checked. “The gadgets and gas stoves are to be checked by a certified and licensed person. People shouldn’t try to clean or repair these gadgets by themselves,” said an officer.

According to experts, safety is the first precaution. Since water and electricity is a dangerous combination, it’s important to be careful when handling wet or water damaged technology.

Aside from injuring yourself, a lack of know-how can lead to further damage to the device itself. Experts suggest that average consumers not attempt to fix their water-logged electronics, but rather take them to a professional. Plus, you might benefit if you check your device’s warranty before handing over the repair to a pro.

Points to remember before plugging in your devices