Kerala Water Authority to set up labs for water sampling

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In order to ensure the quality of waters supplied in regions, Kerala Water Authority will set up quality control labs at Chalakudy, Water Authority subdivision offices, Paravoor water treatment plant, Aluva and State Water Authority Referral Institute, Nettur, from Thursday. Though the authorities have not yet received any complaints from the people regarding the water supplied in regions, the KWA will conduct water sampling in treatment plants.

The authorities will also look into the shortage of water arising in several areas. "From August 16th itself, we have ensured the supply of around 61 lakh million litres of water to several parts of the city in tanker lorries till last Tuesday. We will also address the issues of shortage of water in the areas of Paravoor," said a KWA official. The Fisheries Department is also involved in the water sampling process. "So far there no alarming results from the water sampling process conducted at the department," said an environmental scientist.