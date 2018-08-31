Home Cities Kochi

Residents worried over discolouration of water; officers allay fears

In some parts of the city, people are getting worried over the discolouration of water they get at homes. 

Published: 31st August 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pumping station at Aluva | Express

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:In some parts of the city, people are getting worried over the discolouration of water they get at homes. Though the pump houses in the district were restored recently, the worries of people regarding water are on the rise. Reema Devi, a resident of Paravoor, says that earlier when the pumps were restored, the pipe water was filled with sediments. Though their intensity reduced, she is wary of using the water due to the discoloration. "Water from the pipelines still have discoloration. But we have no other choice but to use them," she said.

Also Read | Kerala flood: Survivors face health risks, drinking water crisis in Idukki

"Sometimes, the water from taps is discoloured. We usually boil the water for drinking purpose and use tap water for washing clothes and utensils,” said Jessy Thomas, a Kaloor resident.Similar concerns were raised by residents of Kathrikadavu. "The discoloration of water still exists. We cannot always rely on packaged drinking water. Ours is a five-member family. Therefore we use the drinking water supplied through the taps," said Geetha, a resident of Kathrikadavu.

Meanwhile, authorities say that there are no issues with the water pumping from the pump houses. "The Aluva water treatment plant has started functioning from Aug 19 evening itself. The raw water pumped in goes through a three-tier filtration process, and there are no pollutants in them. If there is a continuous supply of water through the pipelines, the discoloration due to sediments will not occur. Intermissions in water supply through the pipelines can sometimes cause discoloration. But there is nothing to be afraid of. Boiling water will help," said Anil Kumar Augustine, Assistant Executive Engineer.

“Almost all the major pumps, such as Chowara plant and Nettur plant, and minor pumps have become operational. At the Aluva water treatment plant, we are supplying 290 million litres per day, and there will not be any shortage of the water,” he added.

"Though the water is treated properly, hidden sediments will be present. The retention of the treated water is essential for the completion of the treatment process. Since the water is treated there will not be any harm in consuming them. Self-filtration can also be done," said G Bindu, Environmental Scientist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
discolouration Water supply Kerala Floods pump houses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing