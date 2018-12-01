Home Cities Kochi

Cocoon Fertility Centre opens its branch in city

Cocoon Fertility Centre, a Thane-based clinic chain, on Friday opened its new centre in Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cocoon Fertility Centre, a Thane-based clinic chain, on Friday opened its new centre in Kochi. The Cocoon centre is equipped with all advanced treatment procedures in the field of fertility treatments.
IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Blastocyst Culture, Freezing Services (vitrification) for eggs, embryos and sperm and Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), PICSI (Physiological Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection), Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), and male procedures like PESA/ TESA will be provided in Kochi.

The centre also has a dedicated unit for fertility diet and general weight loss management. Dr Anagha Karkhanis, Director of Cocoon Fertility, said all its centres intend to sustain this quality of service in our new centre as well. “We believe the good work that we do in Maharashtra should also be available to the people of Kerala. We are also looking to spread awareness about the IVF treatment which unfortunately still considered as a taboo in our country,” she said.

Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, an IVF specialist and senior gynaecologist at Cocoon Fertility and Ann Isaac, an embryologist, also spoke on the occasion.Cocoon Fertility was started at Thane in 2013 and now it has centres in Dadar, Santacruz, Versova, Pune. It is also planning for an all-India expansion and will be opening four more centres in the coming six months.

