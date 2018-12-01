Kochi Corporation to spend Rs 148.38 crore in 2019-20 fiscal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Focusing on the Rebuild Kerala campaign, the Kochi Corporation has proposed projects worth Rs 148.38 crore for the 2019 – 2020 financial year to be implemented in the city. The Corporation announced the project details during a development seminar organised to discuss the rough draft. The seminar was inaugurated by K V Thomas MP and presided over by Mayor Soumini Jain.

Area mapping, the formation of a disaster management force, swimming training programmes, mapping of oil and gas pipeline network passing through the city areas, launching a red alert mobile app and preparing a bio-diversity register are the major projects planned to be implemented in the city.

The Corporation has to get the District Planning Committee’s approval before December 31. As per the earlier plan, the Corporation has identified 20 different sectors for implementing the annual plan fund projects by using both Central and state funds. The total Plan Fund allocation is Rs 113.57 crore.

The civic body will also get Rs 22.59 crore as allocation for road maintenance works and Rs 12.21 crore for non-road works. For the fiscal, the Corporation has Rs 56 crore as development fund and Rs 47.53 crore as allocation from Financial Commission.

The seminar also discussed the status of the project announced in the 2018-19 fiscal. As per the status, out of 1,553 proposed projects, 339 were executed while 25 are in the execution stage. So far, the civic body spent 35.44 per cent of the total annual Plan Fund allocation so far.