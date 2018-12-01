Home Cities Kochi

Marouan Benabdallah and the 97 composers

He also performed classical music pieces ‘Dance of Laila’ and ‘Africa’ upon request by the audience for an encore.

Marouan Benabdallah

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was out of curiosity that internationally renowned Moroccan-Hungarian pianist Marouan Benabdallah went in search of classical music pieces from Arab World. And his quest threw up a mammoth volume of classical music compositions and an illustrious list of composers. “I didn’t know if I would find anything. Ninety-seven composers is quite a lot,” said Marouan. He was speaking to Express after giving a resounding performance and introducing some of the finest classical music pieces from the Arab world. The rich classical music tradition of the Arab world was brought to the fore at a recent classical music concert in the city.

Marouan, who has dedicated a significant part of his time to delve into the classical music tradition of the Arab world, was in the city to perform at the ‘In Concert Series’ organised by the Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts. The concert provided a glimpse to the lesser known aspect of the Arab world. The music stood out for its freshness and every keyboard run was executed with immaculate precision.
Marouan is on a mission, travelling around the world to introduce classical music pieces from the Arab world.

“It was to show the better facet of the Arab world. The audience needs to discover new composers,” he says. The concert opened with Palestinian composer Salvador Arnita’s ‘Introduction and Oriental Dance’. It showcased the different, oriental realm of classical music. “It is very interesting to observe how Oriental and Western musical traditions can meet, blend and create something unique,” he said.

When compared to the Western classical music genre, the classical music from the Arab world infuses local rhythms, he feels. “They bring some local motifs and rhythms. It creates a blend of the Western and Oriental. It is a new language,” says Marouan. “My goal is not to let the world think that the Arab world is just about bombings. I want to show that there are people who are really caring, noble. And that there are people trying to do something positive for the society and humanity,” he says.

The compositions from the land of Palestine, Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey were performed along with classical music pieces by French, Iranian, Russian, German composers. Iranian pianist Emanuel Melik Alasanian’s noted work ‘Parvaneh’; Syrian composer Dia Succari’s ‘The night of Destiny’; Palestinian composer Salvador Arnita’s ‘Introduction and Oriental Dance’; Lebanese composer Zad Moultaka’s ‘Mouwashah’; Turkish composer Fazil Say’s ‘Kara Toprak’; German composer F Liszt:’s ‘Hungarian Rhapsody No.13’ and ‘Sposalizio, from Années de Pelerinage’; French composer C Debussy’s ‘Two Arabesques’, and A Khachaturian’s ‘Adagio from Spartacus’ were performed.

