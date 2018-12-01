Naval operations demo in Kochi tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Naval Operations Demonstration (Op Demo) by ships, aircraft and units of Southern Naval Command (SNC) will be conducted off Rajendra Maidan in Kochi, as part of the Navy Week celebrations on Sunday. Governor P Sathasivam will be the chief guest at the event, which will be hosted by SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Anil Chawla.

An abridged Op Demo, including most of the events conducted off Rajendra Maidan, will also be showcased off Fort Kochi beach front on the same day. The events will include a warship demo, air display and fly past by Naval aircraft, demonstration by Marine Commandos, helicopter operations from a ship and interception of a suspicious vessel by a Fast Interceptor Craft.