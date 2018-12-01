Home Cities Kochi

Naval operations demo in Kochi tomorrow

An abridged Op Demo, including most of the events conducted off Rajendra Maidan, will also be showcased off Fort Kochi beach front on the same day.

Published: 01st December 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Naval Operations Demonstration (Op Demo) by ships, aircraft and units of Southern Naval Command (SNC) will be conducted off Rajendra Maidan in Kochi, as part of the Navy Week celebrations on Sunday. Governor P Sathasivam will be the chief guest at the event, which will be hosted by SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Anil Chawla.

An abridged Op Demo, including most of the events conducted off Rajendra Maidan, will also be showcased off Fort Kochi beach front on the same day. The events will include a warship demo, air display and fly past by Naval aircraft, demonstration by Marine Commandos, helicopter operations from a ship and interception of a suspicious vessel by a Fast Interceptor Craft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp