OET Healthcare Commn Forum held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cambridge Assessment English & Occupational English Test (OET) organised a Healthcare Communication Forum 2018 at Hotel Le Meridien on Friday. The forum brought together leading researchers, healthcare communication experts, English language specialists, healthcare regulators, employers and educators.

Sujata Stead, CEO, Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment (OET), Australia; Julian M Simpson, author of 'Migrant Architects of the NHS, UK'; S N Basu, senior director and head, Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi; A Zameer Pasha, Hospital Board of India founder-chairman also spoke,