Phase-II of Kudumbashree school to be launched today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the success of running the first phase of Kudumbasree school, the state Kudumbasree is all set to launch its second phase of the project on Saturday. The state mission set up the school to develop the skills of its members by providing training in the organisational structure of Kudumbasree, project implementation, financial management of NHG members, employment opportunities through micro-financing and disaster management. K J Maxi MLA will inaugurate the second phase of the district-level Kudumbashree School at Fort Kochi on Saturday. In 2017, Kudumbasree came up with the idea of a school to create awareness about the social responsibilities among the NHG members.