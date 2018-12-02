‘Our objective is to lessen the struggle of nursing aspirants’

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The formation of the United Nurses’ Association (UNA), a trade union of nurses working in private hospitals, in November 2011 was instrumental in implementing the fair wage system in the sector. After ensuring a decent salary for nurses, UNA is now on an effort to ensure sufficient job opportunities for around 6,500 Malayalee nurses passing out every year. UNA national president Jasmine Sha shares the union’s upcoming plans and projects.

Q: UNA could ensure a better salary for staff nurses. But, the exploitation still continues with hospitals recruiting trainee nurses with a meagre remuneration. Is crisis looming over the nursing sector again?

A: The frequent protests could resolve the salary issues of staff nurses to a certain extent. But, it appears issues are resurfacing with low payment for trainees.

Many of the students completed nursing courses availing banks loans and now they are unable to repay it. They need an average amount of R12,000 per month for the repayment of loans. But they are now getting a maximum amount of R6,500 only. When they become defaulters, their Cibil score will come down, affecting their loan prospects in the future.

Q: Is there any solution to this issue?

A: As a trade union, we have some limitations and frequent protests may invite the public ire. Taking into account such issues, we have predominantly taken two steps - one is we started a placement cell and secondly, we initiated steps to explore the opportunities for fresh candidates abroad. For the recruitment of nurses to foreign countries, we registered a recruitment company called ‘Pratheeksha’ and we are planning to send them abroad at a minimum expense.

We have already started discussions with companies in Germany and the UK. Germany requires around 10,000 nurses every year as there will be an acute shortage for nurses by 2020. Opportunities are there in Ireland, Austria, New Zealand and Australia. This apart, we have already started recruitment in the Middle East as well. As per statistics available, around 16,000 nurses pass out in India every year of which 6,500 are from Kerala. If everything goes as planned, the demand will overtake the supply.

Q: But tests for jobs in foreign countries are too tough to pass. Trainee fee is also not affordable for some students.

A: Yes, but we have solutions. As per the understanding with Germany, candidates need to pass ‘B1’ level test only, which is comparatively simple. They need to pass the ‘B2’ level only after completing a 13-month adaptation period in Germany, which they can do easily. As per the talks with the UK company, they are ready to bear the expense for IELTS or OET training.

Q: Is UNA quite different from conventional trade unionism?

A: We can’t make changes when we work in the path of conventional trade unions. We have registered as a trade union, as there was no other option. Our ultimate objective is to lower the struggles of nursing career aspirants.