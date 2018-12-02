Vytilla sees alarming rise in air pollution levels

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: No one has any doubt the development activities in Vytilla will benefit the public in the future. But if the authorities carrying out construction work do not take precautionary measures, the health of the public will go for a toss due to rising air pollution levels. The data from the Air Quality Monitoring Station in Vytilla reveals air pollution is severe as it has increased almost double fold recently. Vytilla is currently witnessing the construction of the Metro Rail and National Highway flyover.

When Particulate Matter (PM 10) till 100 µg/m3 is considered as safe, on November 26, the Air Quality Monitoring Station of Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) recorded PM 10 level as 205.18 µg/m3. Likewise, the PM 2.5 till 60 µg/m3 is considered as safe. On November 26 PM 2.5 was 112. 92 µg/m3. Similarly, on November 24 and 25, PM 10 level was 136.47 µg/m3 and was 162.69 µg/m3. PM 2.5 was 74.08 and 79.54 µg/m3.

“We have informed the Kochi Metro and other contractors conducting construction at Vytilla to sprinkle water on a regular basis daily,” M A Baiju, Ernakulam Chief Environmental Engineer, KSPCB, told Express. “Only by sprinkling the water, the dust level can be reduced and the situation kept under control. However, it seems, the authorities are not following our directive,” he said.

The Air Quality Monitoring Station is installed inside the Mobility Hub which is one of the busiest bus stations in Kerala. “The pollution level goes up when the bus engines are revved. Several buses are parked in the Mobility Hub and the drivers frequently press the throttle of the bus resulting in air pollution level rise,” he said.

Dr Varghese Cherian, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, said asthma patients will be worst affected because of rising pollution levels. Apart from it, people with allergies will have to stay away from places where air pollution is severe.

Chest infection is a commonly seen problem when air pollution goes up. “One of the main issues in Vytilla is traffic is very slow moving. Hundreds of vehicles queue up causing severe air pollution. Along with this, the construction works taking place there aggravate the situation. In Kochi, hundreds of vehicles are introduced to the road each day. We should have a proper mechanism to keep air pollution under control,” he said.