All the gold and jewels that glittered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Kerala has the potential to play a vital role in the global gold industry. Well-coordinated steps are now necessary to elevate this industry to meet international standards, making the best use of the latest technologies and designs,” said Minister for Agriculture V S Sunil Kumar, while inaugurating the eight edition of Kerala Gem and Jewellery Show (KGJS) 2018 at Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Angamaly, on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar also said the show is a great platform for the state to enhance its visibility in the national market and to step up its expansion plans in diverse international markets. Jewellery manufacturers, jewels artisans, leading designers, technology service providers, wholesalers and retail jewellers across the country have lined up for the three-day trade exhibition, which will end on Monday. Roji M John MLA, KGJS directors P V Jose, Kranti Nagvekar, and Sumesh Wadhera, All India Gem and Jewellery Federation vice-chairman Anand Padmanabhan, Swarovski managing director Rajendra Jain and AKGSMA state president Justin Palathara also spoke.

Jewellery and gem extravaganza

Exclusive jewellery collections in Italian, Turkish, Singapore and Malaysian designs, breathtaking temple collections from the south and north India, exhibits of artisans and jewellers from Kolkatta, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Haryana, Chennai, and Bengaluru are among the major attractions of the show, said Sumesh Wadhera.

Equipment manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and Sweden are providing crucial inputs and guidance to the visiting traders, dealers, artisans, and craftsmen on the latest technological advancements in the field.



Fashion show

Models showcased a diverse array of traditional as well as custom-made designer ornaments in gold, diamond, gems and pearls in a high voltage fashion show held as part of KGJS.

Apart from the trade meet, seminars and workshops on a series of topics including cutting-edge jewellery crafting technologies, market insights, business practices, display and packaging, business safety, goods and service tax, exports are an integral part of the trade show.