Poetry award for Aarambika S V

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aarambika S V was nominated for the ‘Kadavanad Smrithi Poetry Award by the Kadavanad Kuttikrishnan Memorial Committee on Sunday. Dharmaraj Adaat, vice chancellor of Sanskrit University, will present the award at Annapurna Auditorium in Aluva on December 16. Aarambika, a resident of Pala, is currently an assistant professor at M G College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Aarambika S V

Her selected work ‘Kattilodunna Theevandi’, ‘Thonniyapoloru Puzha’, ‘Mannangattayum Kariyilayum’, fetched her the award. The jury panel constituted by noted writers S K Vasandhan and N K Desham selected her for the award.

Noted Malayalam writer and journalist Kadavanad Kuttikrishnan gained recognition in the field of poetry. During his days, he worked with poets including Akkitham and Edassery. Though he passed away in 1992, a memorial committee was formed in his memory.

This is not the first time Aarambika has been selected for a poetry award. In 2005, she received the Vailopilli Memorial Award and V T Kumaran Award, while in 2010, she received the SBT Literary Award. Meanwhile, her other awards include Kanakasree Award (2012), Venmony Smaraka Award (2012), Sahitya Academy Award (2015) and Edassery Poetry Award (2018).

With the aim to honour young talents in the literary field, the committee has decided to presents awards from this year.