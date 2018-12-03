Run to rebuild, run to reconstruct

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Imparting the energy of sports to reconstruct the state after the floods, hundreds lined up on Saturday night for the Trivandrum Marathon that got underway with the two-km Family Fun Run, flagged off by the Minister for Sports, E P Jayarajan, at Manaveeyam Veedhi. This year’s Trivandrum Marathon was based on the theme ‘Run for Kerala – Run to Rebuild’.

The Minister said the marathon will help reinforce the harmony and fraternity of the society. “The marathon will be made annual, it will be conducted on the second Saturday of November from next year onwards,” he said.

Hundreds of city residents turned up along the route to cheer and applaud the enthusiastic participants. The event was organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The Family Fun Run was followed by marathon competitions, divided into full (42.19 km) and half (21.09 km), with a 10-km road race capping the all-encompassing event that brought together people of different age groups. Separate competitions were held for men and women. These section of events was flagged off by Southern Air Command Air Vice-Marshal B Chandrasekhar.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh would be given to the winner of the Full Marathon, Rs 50,000 to Half Marathon winner and Rs 20,000 to the 10-km marathon winner.

Rakhi Ravikumar, deputy mayor;, A Jayathilak, principal secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs and Sananjayankumar, director, Sports and Youth Affairs were present at the event.



To CMDRF

The registration fee for the Family Run was Rs 500 per family, while it was Rs 600 per person for the 10-km marathon, Rs 800 for half marathon and Rs 1,000 for full marathon.

The entire amount collected as registration for the marathon which was organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in association with Trivandrum Runners Club will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).