Anti-leprosy campaign to begin in dist tomorrow

As part of the campaign, 5,000 male and female volunteers will go door-to-door to identify people suffering from leprosy and providing them medical aid.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-week-long anti-leprosy campaign, ‘Aswamadham’, will commence in the district on Wednesday, aimed at wiping out the disease in the state. As part of the campaign, 5,000 male and female volunteers will go door-to-door to identify people suffering from leprosy and providing them medical aid.

District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla sought public participation to make the campaign successful. He asked residents’ associations in the district to come forward and assist in identifying and helping people suffering from leprosy in their localities.

P T Thomas MLA will inaugurate the campaign at the district panchayat hall in Kakkanad on Wednesday. As a prelude to the campaign, a promotion event, including a rally will be flagged off by Mayor Soumini Jain. Leprosy can be fully treated and medicines are available at all the government hospitals in the district. The campaign intends to provide medical aid to people who hesitate to take m edication fearing social stigma.  

