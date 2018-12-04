Carving out creative artworks in stencil  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Stencil art is a unique craft form that features exquisite designs and intricate picture motifs cut into paper. These artists usually use specially designed scissors to accomplish this process. Abhinand S J is one such artist who leaves everyone in awe with his unique artwork.

Despite being a techie, Abhinand is known for his immensely talented, creatively quirky, intelligent work that he cleverly places on unexpected canvases from plastic sheets to PVC sheets leaving behind his signature with perfect detailing. His tryst with stencil art began six months ago, although he used to draw from his childhood.

“I used to watch YouTube artist Hetch who used to make creative paper artwork. This is how I got interested and started doing stencil art using plastic sheets, paper and PVC sheets. After doing a few letters, I started to cut stencils and got kinda addicted to it,” he says.

Like other artists, this techie cum artist likes to experiment with different media and also looks at doing something unique and different. He draws a design and then cuts it out in that shape. “For basic structures, I usually use a stencil. I also do portraits and it depends more on how you improvise on it,” he says. Besides this, he also does doodle art, cartoon sketches, pencil sketches and calligraphy.

He also experiments with his new-found hobby pyrography, which is a technique of decorating wood or leather by burning a design on the surface with a heated metallic point. Abhinand’s new artwork will be displayed at the carnival to be held on December 12 in Technopark.