Home Cities Kochi

Carving out creative artworks in stencil  

Stencil art is a unique craft form that features exquisite designs and intricate picture motifs cut into paper.

Published: 04th December 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Stencil art is a unique craft form that features exquisite designs and intricate picture motifs cut into paper. These artists usually use specially designed scissors to accomplish this process.  Abhinand S J is one such artist who leaves everyone in awe with his unique artwork. 

Despite being a techie, Abhinand is known for his immensely talented, creatively quirky, intelligent work that he cleverly places on unexpected canvases from plastic sheets to PVC sheets leaving behind his signature with perfect detailing. His tryst with stencil art began six months ago, although he used to draw from his childhood.

“I used to watch YouTube artist Hetch who used to make creative paper artwork. This is how I got interested and started doing stencil art using plastic sheets, paper and PVC sheets. After doing a few letters, I started to cut stencils and got kinda addicted to it,” he says. 

Like other artists, this techie cum artist likes to experiment with different media and also looks at doing something unique and different. He draws a design and then cuts it out in that shape. “For basic structures, I usually use a stencil. I also do portraits and it depends more on how you improvise on it,” he says. Besides this, he also does doodle art, cartoon sketches, pencil sketches and calligraphy.

He also experiments with his new-found hobby pyrography, which is a technique of decorating wood or leather by burning a design on the surface with a heated metallic point. Abhinand’s new artwork will be displayed at the carnival to be held on December 12 in Technopark. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp