Fort Kochi beach wasted away

With just a week left for the Kochi Muziris Biennale to kick off, it is disheartening that the authorities are turning a blind eye to this tourist location. 

By Anjitha kunjumon, Shilpa  mariam anil &Anchitha ma
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fort Kochi beach, once a haven for tourists, is now on a path of ruin. The beach, once a prime tourist spot, is deep in plastic waste even as the waters throw up syringes, plastic bottles, electric bulbs and animal carcases instead of the shells which were once a visitors' delight. And with just a week left for the Kochi Muziris Biennale to kick off, it is disheartening that the authorities are turning a blind eye to this tourist location. 

At present, the beach lacks signboards, street lights and bathroom facilities. According to tourists, one feels unsafe during the night at the beach as most of the street lights are not functional. The alleged presence of snakes during the nights amidst the rocks and seaweeds are also scaring away the tourists who visit the beach to relax. The walkway to the beach is also in a dilapidated condition. 

Lack of toilet facility is yet another disappointment for the tourists. The only toilet facility which is in a dilapidated condition is currently under maintenance. The bio-toilets which were inaugurated a few years ago, have not found any takers. Meanwhile, no efforts have been made yet for constructing toilets on the beach side.

Though several organisations and other establishments have taken up beach renovation and cleaning as part of their CSR efforts, they are focused only one side of the beach. The other side remains pathetic. According to shop keepers in the area, most of the waste is emitted from cruise ships that sail on the waters very close to Fort Kochi beach. There are calls to ensure supervision of such activities by ships and boats which are affecting the aquatic life of the beach.  

"People should consider the beach as their own and should take care of it genuinely," said a nearby restaurant owner. Shiny Mathew, the Councillor of Fort Kochi said cleaning works are under progress in a phased manner. The walkway will be rebuilt soon. The authorities, however blame the public for objecting to their cleaning work.

SCARING AWAY VISITORS
Lack of facilities including bathrooms, streetlights and signboards are turning away tourists from visiting the place, which is one of the prime tourist spots in the city. Waste emitted from the cruise ships is also polluting the water at the beach.

