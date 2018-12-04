Reviving lives for a better tomorrow

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chitra (name changed), a young girl, decided to run away from her home owing to depression and planned to end up her life. She was standing on the railway track awaiting a train when a volunteer of Chaithram organisation saw her. Consequently, the volunteer prompted her to ventilate, listened to her distress, offered emotional support. The little girl realising the value of life promised not to end her life.

Chaithram is one of the leading organisations in the field of suicide prevention.

“To live and let live” is the motto of Chaithram run by 20 actively participating volunteers. In order to offer emotional support and an empathetic listening, Chaithram was started 11 years ago. It was aimed to prevent the rate of suicides in Kerala which is very high compared to the national average. As per the records with Chaithram, the rate of suicide has declined from 35 per lakh in 1995 to 25 per lakh in 2016.

“Suicide is deliberate. Every suicide is a personal tragedy, which affects a family, friends and society. All volunteers are trained in the art of empathetic listening. Those who need emotional support can either come to Chaithram directly or can contact by telephone. We also take classes in anganwadi and clubs on preventing suicides,” says Dr Vijayalakshmi, the convenor of Chaithram.

Chaithram conducts centre-based activities and outreach programmes including visiting schools, conducting motivational classes and life skill training. As part of the postvention programme, Chaithram volunteers visit homes where the suicide has taken place and offer emotional support to the family. Chaithram has also done awareness campaigns, where pamphlets, notices and stickers got distributed to the general public.

During the time of the floods, Chaithram volunteers visited various relief camps and did regular home visits of those affected by the flood. “We listen to the people. Perhaps we will be able to save a life. If you feel lonely, stressed or frustrated with the problems in life, help is available,” says Malini Menon, the director of Chaithram.

Being suicidal is only a cry for help. It is the duty of everyone in the society to hear the cry and help. Normally, people with suicide tendencies give warning signs such as repeatedly talking of suicide, shows a change in lifestyle. Suicide is preventable when timely help and support is given. Chaithram is currently on its expansion programme and is looking for committed volunteers.