St. Teresa’s school reunion: Steeped in nostalgia

The women had come down from Dubai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and different parts of Kerala.

Published: 04th December 2018

Students and teachers of 1970 batch of St Teresa's school who gathered for their reunion

By Roshni Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The reunion of the 1970 batch of St. Teresa’s school, Kochi held on December 1 was unique for several reasons. It was not just a platform for recollecting their memories but honouring their teachers as well. But one must wonder, why didn't they wait for golden jubilee? “Our teachers have crossed 80-plus mark and we have become 64-year-old grandmas,”  said Tasneem, an organiser of the event.  

Their nine teachers – Sr Antonio, Beatrice, Geetha, Parvathy, Rosily, Francisca, Grace, Nancy and Jane – were excited to meet the girls and it turned out to be an emotional moment when everyone went down the memory lane of laughter and tears. 

The event started with Lalitha's Guruvandana recital. Later, Diana delivered the welcome address and expressed her gratitude to the teachers. It was followed by the prayer song which they used to sing daily in the school assembly. After that, they introduced their teachers, shared their memories about them and presented them with a bouquet and shawl. The teachers were proud that the girls had excelled as doctors, professors, teachers and scientists as well as in the ultimate career of home-makers.  

"This is an opportunity to reunite with each other. We are gratified that we have succeeded in whatever we had tried to impart," says Beatrice, the Class X mathematics teacher.  By proving age is just a number, Rita did a bharathanatyam performance. Euphrine sang an old hit and made the audience join the chorus. Dixina, Suma and Emily took the stage with impromptu steps. Mary joined Philomina to recite a Hindi poem. 

The women had come down from Dubai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and different parts of Kerala. Those who could not make it sent in their video clippings from all over the world.  Diana, who started the ‘STC 70’ Whatsapp group and coordinated the event was emphatic for every reason. “When I received a few numbers of my school friends from abroad, I decided to start the group. It paved the way for constant contact and helped in realising our dream,” she said.  

The organisers gifted everyone with a cushion cover on which was inscribed ‘STC School Reunion’ which  was  followed by lunch. “For a short while, we became the girls of yesteryears, forgetting our duties, aches and pains. The event has rekindled the child in us,” said Chandini.

