Building a successful brand from ground up

Kiran Narayanan

Express News Service

KOCHI: Stepping out of a safe zone to follow your dreams takes great courage and gumption. Not to mention, the nerve to face up to the worries of family and friends. The journey of Muvattupuzha-based Eldho Ouseph, from being a member of the personal staff of India’s biggest industrialist Mukesh Ambani, to the founder of Lonicera Herbals is such a story of initiative and success. Working among professionals who were always aspiring for more, proved inspirational for Eldho. Giving up his corporate job in 2006 after three years in customer relationship management, Eldho followed his long-cherished dream of becoming own boss.

“My office was adorned with Dhirubhai Ambani’s inspiring quotes. Amidst our tiring schedules, the ambience at work was encouraging for anyone who nurses an entrepreneurial dream. And so was born Lonicera Herbals,” says Eldho. Once he zeroed in on herbal products as his business after working as a medical representative for a couple of years, the 36-year-old learned the ropes of the business through years of research and travel, determined to innovate.

“In the initial stage, we researched the manufacturing process of various products in the field and how farmers cultivate the produce that would be our raw material. Then, we sourced the best materials in each category. The aim was to attain an efficacy and quality which no other player can offer,” he says. A collection of premium teas is the crux and the USP of the Lonicera Herbals business. “I went to various places, such as Darjeeling, Siliguri, Meghalaya, Assam and the Nilgiris, to understand the subtle variations in teas. I tasted almost 50-100 teas per week in the time. All those efforts resulted in Black Tippy, Green Tippy and other premium varieties,” says Eldho.

Apart from these Lonicera offers pharmaceutical products, herbal beauty packs, soaps, honey and FMCG products made out of indigenous materials. “It is expensive because we source everything directly. We have specially trained Adivasis to collect honey from the deep forests. Organic products are taken from farmers in Gujarat and Rajasthan, among other places. In addition, we have set up manufacturing units in Hyderabad, Nagpur and Pune,” he adds. The brand is gradually expanding its footprints beyond India by reaching out to markets in Sweden, South Africa and the Middle East.

“Instead of going for large-scale marketing, we are collaborating with various brands in India and abroad to sell the products. We believe in sustainable growth through word of mouth,” he adds. In addition, Eldho focuses on making a social change by collaborating with unemployed women through Lonicera’s units.”For me, it’s just not a business, but about making a difference as well,” concludes Eldho.